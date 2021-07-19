Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Malibu Boats worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $75.11 on Monday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.76.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MBUU shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

