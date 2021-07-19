Man Group plc Acquires 36,672 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,616 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,672 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock opened at $218.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $167.57 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.27.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

