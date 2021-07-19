Man Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Man Group plc boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $36,599.16. Insiders sold 218,855 shares of company stock valued at $13,112,073 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

