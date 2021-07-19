Man Group plc Has $20.96 Million Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,077 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 378,960 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.37% of Popular worth $20,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter worth $58,045,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Popular by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,975,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,272,000 after purchasing an additional 351,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Popular by 370.9% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 425,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 335,403 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $71.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.20. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, boosted their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

