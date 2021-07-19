Man Group plc Has $21.35 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,947 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 33,263 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Best Buy worth $21,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $495,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,571,185.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 184,256 shares of company stock worth $21,271,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $110.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.48 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.