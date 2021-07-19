Man Group plc Has $22.90 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,579 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $22,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 4.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 10.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 5.1% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM opened at $61.73 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.84.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,784 shares of company stock valued at $5,783,791. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

