Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 156.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319,325 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $2,901,869,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after buying an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $304,537,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Bank of America stock opened at $37.92 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

