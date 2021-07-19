Man Group plc Lowers Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 832,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,743 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.70% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $22,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

SFM stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.