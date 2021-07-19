Man Group plc Purchases 102,648 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,648 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of General Mills worth $19,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 57.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $60.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,013 shares of company stock worth $3,793,023 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

