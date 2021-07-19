Man Group plc Trims Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 454,950 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.12% of Vipshop worth $23,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Vipshop by 5.0% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Vipshop by 73.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 443,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,237,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Vipshop by 10.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 127,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. HSBC dropped their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of VIPS opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

