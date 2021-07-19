MANTRA DAO Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $36.10 million and $24.63 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00046961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013151 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.66 or 0.00771569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 318,911,524 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.