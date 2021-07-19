MAP Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.07 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.61 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00037525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00099110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00147775 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,720.90 or 0.99763224 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

