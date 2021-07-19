Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400,200 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 571,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mapletree Commercial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of MPCMF stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $1.69.

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

