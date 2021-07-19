Marathon Asset Management LP Sells 44,093 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Marathon Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,093 shares during the quarter. PG&E comprises 6.2% of Marathon Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PG&E by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,713,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,563 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 12.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,357,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after purchasing an additional 258,338 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 92.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 70,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $1,785,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.35. 338,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,513,275. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $12.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.