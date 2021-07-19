Marathon Asset Management LP Takes Position in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 580,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,000. FS Development Corp. II accounts for about 6.7% of Marathon Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $17,040,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,960,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,223,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $7,189,000. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC bought a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth $4,857,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS Development Corp. II alerts:

FS Development Corp. II stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,967. FS Development Corp. II has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $11.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for FS Development Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Development Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.