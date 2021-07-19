Mark Zuckerberg Sells 68,000 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $20,680,160.00.

AeroVironment stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.09. The stock had a trading volume of 231,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 96.68 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.41.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $21,502,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 37.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,079,000 after purchasing an additional 154,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,221,000 after purchasing an additional 140,196 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in AeroVironment by 18.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,422,000 after purchasing an additional 68,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

