Mark Zuckerberg Sells 68,000 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $20,680,160.00.
AeroVironment stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.09. The stock had a trading volume of 231,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 96.68 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.41.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.
About AeroVironment
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.
