MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $498.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.22.

MarketAxess stock opened at $459.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $455.68. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 14.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.8% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 5.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

