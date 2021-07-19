Marriott Vacations Worldwide Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 6,161 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,792% compared to the typical volume of 213 call options.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,821,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,796,000 after buying an additional 266,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,214,000 after buying an additional 457,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,139,000 after purchasing an additional 53,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,818,000 after purchasing an additional 212,906 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.85. The company had a trading volume of 22,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,727. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

