Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marten Transport in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marten Transport’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MRTN. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. Marten Transport has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.80.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 8.57%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 563.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after buying an additional 1,046,831 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 1,412.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 331,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 204.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 305,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 57.7% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 802,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 293,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

