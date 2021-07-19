Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy Sells 20,000 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MRVL traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $54.80. 7,717,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,646,824. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.21, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

