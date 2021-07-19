Masari Achieves Market Cap of $472,666.83 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Masari coin can now be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a market cap of $472,666.83 and $3,956.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,708.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,730.39 or 0.05824589 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.38 or 0.01337597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00360246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00129679 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.38 or 0.00607183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.57 or 0.00378900 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00284980 BTC.

About Masari

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars.

