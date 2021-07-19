MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Now Covered by Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

MTZ opened at $99.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.06. MasTec has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.30.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 18.5% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $4,692,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $2,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

