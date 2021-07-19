Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $237,834.41 and $117,229.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,730.39 or 0.05824589 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00129679 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

