Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Short Interest Update

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the June 15th total of 6,690,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.38.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,291,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $35,488,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after acquiring an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after acquiring an additional 216,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Mastercard by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after acquiring an additional 794,240 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $16.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $370.14. The stock had a trading volume of 201,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.