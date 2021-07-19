Matrix AI Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $528,844.00 (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $4.09 million and $528,844.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.82 or 0.00361861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000525 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

