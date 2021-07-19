Matrix Capital Management Company LP Makes New $193.41 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,022,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $193,408,000. Intel accounts for 2.2% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Matrix Capital Management Company LP owned about 0.07% of Intel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Intel stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 736,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,519,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $220.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

