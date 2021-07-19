Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Short Interest Update

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 617,700 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 913,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other Matrix Service news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $208,434.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Matrix Service by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,992,000 after purchasing an additional 304,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 204.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after buying an additional 1,225,536 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 42.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 160,242 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 35.6% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 524,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 137,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 47,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTRX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.25. 1,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,616. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.06.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $148.26 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

