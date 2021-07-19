Matryx (MTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12,375.00

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Matryx has a market cap of $831,513.46 and $12,375.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matryx coin can now be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Matryx has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Matryx alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00047252 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013227 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.55 or 0.00773800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Matryx Coin Profile

Matryx (MTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Matryx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matryx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matryx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matryx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.