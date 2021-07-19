Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,045,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 800,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.01% of Matson worth $203,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Matson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson stock opened at $65.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. Analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,630,596.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $166,375.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,732 shares of company stock worth $21,413,207. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.