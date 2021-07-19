Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.47.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAT. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $847,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Mattel by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 168,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 35,469 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT opened at $19.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32. Mattel has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

