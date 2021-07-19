Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Shares Down 7.4%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)’s stock price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 9,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 240,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

The company has a market cap of $673.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.62.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 70.49% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 234,555.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,513,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,087 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 84.9% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,568,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 720,157 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,455,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. Institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

