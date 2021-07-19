Maxcoin (MAX) Price Hits $0.0049

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $302,072.25 and $44.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,739.62 or 1.00049302 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00033091 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.51 or 0.01114776 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00441124 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.85 or 0.00331481 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006301 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00049095 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

