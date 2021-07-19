MC Mining (LON:MCM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.00

Shares of MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06), with a volume of 91880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35.

MC Mining Company Profile (LON:MCM)

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and operates metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; and the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for MC Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MC Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.