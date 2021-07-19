McKesson Europe (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) Trading 6.9% Higher

McKesson Europe AG (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) shares traded up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.95. 601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.71.

McKesson Europe Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAKFY)

McKesson Europe AG provides logistics and services to the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Solutions and Pharmacy Solutions. The Consumer Solutions division operates approximately 2,300 own and 300 managed retail pharmacies and approximately 7,000 participants in its brand partnership schemes.

