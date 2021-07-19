Mdex (MDX) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, Mdex has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $777.65 million and $75.35 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00004497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00037592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00099168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00147555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,763.18 or 0.99823099 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 561,149,683 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

