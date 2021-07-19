Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Medallia worth $18,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Medallia by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLA shares. cut their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $2,255,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,918.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $917,672.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,248 shares in the company, valued at $28,434,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 336,003 shares of company stock worth $10,364,912 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLA stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

