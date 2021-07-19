Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 279.60 ($3.65) and last traded at GBX 282.20 ($3.69). 861,111 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 552,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287.40 ($3.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 312.02. The company has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67.

Mediclinic International Company Profile (LON:MDC)

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 3 outpatient clinics, and 110 theatres with approximately 1,893 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 52 hospitals, 10 day case clinics, 8 sub-acute hospitals, and 305 theatres in South Africa and Namibia with approximately 8,792 inpatient beds; and 7 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, and 38 theatres with approximately 927 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

