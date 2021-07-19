MediShares Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $137,105.00 (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a market cap of $5.71 million and $137,105.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MediShares has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00047666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013221 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $237.62 or 0.00772907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

