Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Socorro Asset Management LP

Socorro Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 3.8% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,857,346,000 after purchasing an additional 151,977 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,680,000 after purchasing an additional 401,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,733,123,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $125.80 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.64 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

