MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.75.

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.29 on Monday, hitting C$7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,395,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,334. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.14 and a twelve month high of C$9.60.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

