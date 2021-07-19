MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.75.
Shares of MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.29 on Monday, hitting C$7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,395,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,334. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.14 and a twelve month high of C$9.60.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
