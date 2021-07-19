Megacoin Price Down 15.4% This Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $292,405.08 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.19 or 0.00367657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009516 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000534 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,577,796 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.