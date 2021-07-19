Meme Price Tops $435.98 (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Meme has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for approximately $435.98 or 0.01413898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $12.21 million and $1.72 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00441579 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002737 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012344 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001933 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.