Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $457.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00441124 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002764 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012636 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.31 or 0.01384262 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

