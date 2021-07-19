MenaPay (MPAY) Price Down 4.5% This Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $465.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00047365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013099 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.01 or 0.00767240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

