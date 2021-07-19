Mercantile Bank (MBWM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Shares of MBWM opened at $30.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.22. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington bought 3,431 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $285,844.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.