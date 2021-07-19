Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,408 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.8% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $18,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.55. 133,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,888,115. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

