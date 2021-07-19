Mercury (MER) Price Tops $0.0077 on Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $770,656.95 and approximately $1,422.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mercury has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

