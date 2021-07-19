Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the June 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MCMJ stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Merida Merger Corp. I by 659,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

