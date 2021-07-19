Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Meridian Bioscience worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 21,644 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $18.13 on Monday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

