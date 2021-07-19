Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Meritage Homes worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $24,979,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,904,000 after acquiring an additional 38,542 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 26.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTH. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

NYSE:MTH opened at $88.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.17. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $594,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,197.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

